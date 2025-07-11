An old scam is hitting mailboxes in Arizona again. Watch out for sweepstakes lottery scams

PHOENIX — It’s an old scam, but it seems to be making waves again, and it may have targeted your mailbox.

When a Let ABC15 Know viewer reached out asking about a check they had received in the mail, we knew we had to warn others, as it could be a scam targeting the mailboxes of other Arizonans.

Steve S. sent a message saying, “I got this in the mail today and immediately thought of you. Could this be real? What are your thoughts?”

Attached to the email was a picture of a check for nearly $10,000 and a letter from what claimed to be the Publisher’s Clearing House.

Steve, you want to know thoughts, I think it’s likely a scam.

The first red flag: the word “northern” is spelled wrong on the check!

Upon reading the letter, I found numerous grammatical errors and typos.

Pay attention to the use of words like confidential. It states the information in the letter is confidential until *after you claim your prize. Often, it’s because they don't want anyone to be alerted to the potential scam.

The truth: The Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes company has been around since the 1950s. However, the company will never contact winners by mail, phone, social media, or text to claim a prize.

It’s always in-person and it's always free!

Chances are, you’ll try to cash the check, it will bounce, and scammers will get access to your money. In another scenario, you contact the person listed in the letter, and they try to get you to give up your personal information.

Either way, don’t do it!

Immediately, after I told Steve not to reply to the letter or cash the check, ABC15 viewer Ken sent a message saying he too received a similar letter with a check for over $8,000.

It’s a strong indication, these letters are circulating in our area.

If you received this or something similar in the mail, report it.

File a report online with the Federal Trade Commission or call the FTC’s Consumer Response line at 877-382-4357

It’s considered mail fraud if you receive a fake check claiming to be from the PCH. You can report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Let Publisher’s Clearing House know what you received.