Deadline approaching to receive Fortnite refund

PHOENIX — Don’t miss out on your portion of the settlement payment against Fortnite.

The deadline is approaching to file a claim to receive a portion of a more than $126 million popular gaming site, Fortnite.

The Federal Trade Commission filed a class action lawsuit against Epic Games, the owners of Fortnite, accusing the company of charging players for unwanted purchases.

The allegations in the lawsuit claim gamers were charged for unwanted purchases, children were allowed to rack up unauthorized charges without parents’ permission, and certain users were blocked from access to purchased content after disputing unwanted charges.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is expected to send out over 900,000 payments of more than $126 million.

You are eligible for a refund if any of the following statements are true:



You were charged in-game currency for items you didn’t want between January 2017 and September 2022

Your child made charges to your credit card without your knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018

Your account was locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after you disputed to your credit card company the unauthorized charges.

You must be at least 18 years old to fill out a claim form.

Need to file a claim, the deadline is Wednesday, July 9.

Need more information, visit the FTC website.