Need help tackling debt? Get free help from financial experts

Right now, more Americans are dealing with a growing amount of debt, and the Let ABC15 Know team is here to help.

We are teaming up with the nonprofit organization Money Management International for a phone bank on Thursday, June 26.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., viewers can call in and get one-on-one help from a financial expert. They'll be able to answer questions and give people guidance on things like debt restructuring, collections, creditor questions, debt repayment and more.

Just call 1-855-522-1515. Phone lines will only be open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

