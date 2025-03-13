Emily Pike's family hoping for justice, group home employee responds

An employee with the group home company where Emily Pike was living when she was reported missing spoke with ABC15, providing information for the first time.

This comes one day after ABC15 first reported that the Arizona Department of Child Safety had opened a licensing inquiry into the Mesa group home, weeks after the 14-year-old was found dismembered off the U.S. 60 northeast of Globe. Emily's family is hoping for justice, calling the teen "a symbol".

"It hurts to know that she's not going to be around," said Emily's uncle, Allred Pike Jr.

He smiled while sharing memories about his niece. Allred is now serving as a spokesperson for the Pike family.

"You got to look at that smile to see that she was full of life," said Allred.

Allred said it's been especially hard on the family with his brother, Emily's dad, behind bars for arson and criminal damage. The family is working to get special permission for him to come to his daughter's services.

"That's the hardest part is, my brother's not able to be here," said Allred. "When she went missing, he was calling and asking if she had been found yet."

Their focus right now, Allred said, is planning that funeral and letting the investigation play out.

"She's become a symbol, and we've just got to keep raising awareness on missing and murdered Native Americans," said Allred.

He said they want to make sure the person that did this can't hurt anyone else.

Vigils, walks, and even a day of action at the Arizona Capitol have been held in Emily's honor.

The teen was living in a group home in Mesa when she was reported missing, and weeks passed until her body was found.

"We want justice, and we're not going to be quiet until we get it," said Emily's aunt, Alyssa Dosela.

Dosela told ABC15 there was about a week period before the teen's mom was notified that she was missing.

On Wednesday, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office told ABC15 that although they don’t have any solid persons of interest or suspects, they do have surveillance video that could help with the case. GCSO said they are generating leads and also getting tips, but they couldn't provide any other details.

ABC15 was also told that investigators don't believe Emily was killed at the location where she was found.

Wednesday, an employee with the group home company in Mesa spoke with ABC15.

She said it is their policy to notify police and the DCS hotline if a child leaves the home without permission. That group home manager also said this had put staff and the kids in crisis.

Emily was not in the care of DCS. She and her family are part of the San Carlos Apache Tribe.

This week, ABC15 learned the state opened a licensing inquiry into the Mesa group home and the state does have a contract with the company.

A spokesperson for DCS sent ABC15 a statement in an email that read in part:

"At this time, the Department does not believe any action taken, or not taken, by the group home caused the terrible outcome in this case. We have opened a licensing inquiry to determine whether appropriate steps were taken by the group home during this incident."

ABC15 is requesting records and staying in close contact with those investigating Pike’s case.