'We're not going away': Family still pushing for justice three years after murder of beloved track coach 

PHOENIX — The parents of David Denogean and the community are preparing to honor the beloved track coach shot and killed on Black Friday three years ago. It's a case ABC15 recently covered after learning new details about the investigation and potential suspect.

"I look at his picture every day, and I tell Frank, how could this have happened to us?" said David's mom, Judy Denogean.

For the Denogean family, sometimes it's still hard to believe what happened three years ago.

David Denogean was a beloved track coach at Camelback High School, but his life was cut short when he was shot and killed seemingly at random.

The shooting happened while David, 30, was walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on Black Friday in 2022.

"We're not going away," said David's dad, Frank Denogean. "We're very realistic that [regardless] of what happens from this point, David will never come back."

This time of year is full of bittersweet emotions for the Denogeans. While they mourn the loss of David, the family also holds holiday events in his honor.

"You dread it, yeah, but we know it's coming," said Frank. "And we prepare for David, and his memory, and the vigil walk."

In 2024, their other son, Daniel, welcomed a new baby boy on Black Friday.

ABC15's interview this year comes just months after a new police report was released in David's case, showing Phoenix detectives zeroed in on a suspect in the days and weeks following the 30-year-old's death.

Police noticed similarities between David's fatal shooting and another that happened less than 24 hours later at a north Phoenix gas station.

The shooter in that case, a now 32-year-old man who was arrested on scene and is now behind bars.

"I still feel bad for that individual, and all he was doing was putting gas in his truck," said Frank. "All David was doing was walking his dog."

Back in September, police told ABC15 that 32-year-old was still their only suspect, but they didn't have enough evidence to move forward with potential charges in David's death.

"We hope, I hope that David's case continues to be forefront," said Judy.

Ahead of this story, our team was told by police that David's case is considered a cold case. An email from Phoenix Police said detectives are still following up on leads.

"That's why we do all these activities for him, to keep him relevant, to keep people, reminding people about who David was," said Judy.

The Denogeans now hold multiple events throughout the year for David, including a special vigil that's set for this Saturday.

They are also now collecting toys for their annual toy drive and free Christmas party set for December 20.

"We've already gotten a lot of donations, so I have over 100 gifts already going," said Judy.

They feel this year toys and even a meal may be needed now more than ever.

"We're just kind of excited to see all this," said Judy. "You know, because I know this year might be super hard for some parents."

Finding the joy in giving back, even as they wait for answers.

"Just a time to reflect and enjoy, and be thankful for what we have," said Frank.