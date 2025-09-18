New report: Police have suspect, still no arrests in murder of beloved Valley track coach

PHOENIX — A newly released Phoenix Police report shows detectives zeroed in on a suspect in the days and weeks following the shooting death of a central Phoenix high school track coach.

It's been nearly three years since 30-year-old David Denogean was shot and killed while walking his dog near 12th St. and Maryland on Black Friday in 2022. The family of the beloved former Camelback High School track coach said they had no idea about the details in the new report and are now demanding answers.

"Seeing this report and bringing it back again, it was hard," said David's mom, Judy Denogean. "It's very, very hard to not be affected by this."

ABC15 read through the 175 pages, which detail witness descriptions and how police began to suspect a 32-year-old man was involved, but has not been charged in Denogean's case.

Detectives, less than 24 hours after David was shot, noted similarities with another fatal shooting at a North Phoenix gas station. In that case, the shooter was arrested on the scene and charged.

The report notes a list of those similarities, which included the movements of the shooter, a car at both scenes, and the random nature.

As detectives looked closer at that 32-year-old suspect, they went through cell records, interviewed co-workers, and tried to enhance video from the area.

Police also noted the suspect's employer was a half mile from the scene of Denogean's shooting.

In December 2023, Phoenix Police interviewed the 32-year-old, asking him about David. Detectives showed him a photo of David and asked the suspect if he had ever "heard" of the victim.

The man asked for an attorney, and as police were leaving, he made a comment about the plea deal he had officially agreed to in the gas station shooting just one day prior.

"As I was gathering my things, [the suspect] said he thought he was there for a 'page two,'" read the report. "He had just signed for '25 years' and asked why I had waited so long to contact him, and whether we [were] just waiting for him 'to sign or what?'"

Phoenix police told ABC15 this 32-year-old man is still their only suspect, but they don’t have enough evidence to move forward with potential charges in David's case.

The man is currently serving 25 years behind bars for that north Phoenix shooting, one day after Denogean's death.

Police told ABC15 they typically don't share investigative leads, like noted in the report, with family members.

"We're demanding answers," said David's dad Frank Denogean. "We're at that point now."

David's parents said they have been patient, and they want to meet with police leadership.

"Things have come out without us knowing about it, and we want to know what's next," said Frank.

ABC15 also reached out to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, which said they haven’t received a submittal in David’s case.

Phoenix Police said the 30-year-old track coach's case is still open, and they are hoping for tips. The Denogean's are confident someone knows something about their son's case.