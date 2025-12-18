Records allege people underage paid extra to enter Tempe Tavern, former DLLC leader weighs in

TEMPE, AZ — ABC15 has heard the calls for action from Tempe leaders and also loved ones of the teen killed in a September hit-and-run crash. Tempe police connected the suspected driver to Tempe Tavern, saying they were at the bar in the hours before.

The Valley business is also at the center of two large-scale underage busts. Our team received over 200 pages of investigative reports involving the bar dating back to 2023.

ABC15 also sat down with the former Director of the Department of Liquor Licenses and Control, Tracy Uffelman, to help gain insight.

Tempe police said between the two busts, in April and November, officers made over 400 arrests.

"I've been in the state of Arizona several times, but total of 30 years of my career," said Uffelman. "I've never heard a number that high."

He called the numbers provided by police "stunning." Uffelman served as the Director of the DLLC for a little over a year under former Governor Doug Ducey.

ABC15 asked Uffelman what the investigation involving the DLLC would entail.

"Usually, most places will have video," said Uffelman. "So they will subpoena the video. They will subpoena the records. They will subpoena, give them business records. They'll subpoena the information when they're checking the licensees."

The DLLC also met with Tempe police last week. ABC15 was told that Tempe police's investigation was still ongoing, but the DLLC has also started its work as well.

"I would say they'll have a pretty good handle on it, and within six months there should be some sort of decision made as to what they're going to do," said Uffelman.

Bars can be fined or even have their licenses suspended or revoked, but Uffelman said it's "not common" for a license to be permanently pulled.

Tempe Tavern has pushed back in a recent statement, questioning the numbers from police. The business also insisted they have been compliant while expressing concerns about fake IDs.

ABC15 requested violation records since 2023, receiving over 200 pages. Some of those pages include citations given to customers during the night of the busts.

A report said that during the first bust, in April, two unauthorized IDs were accepted. Those included a paper Arizona driver's license and a license from New Zealand.

A DLLC agent, who appears to have written the report, insisted the bar had a "recurring issue" of serving people underage.

Tempe Tavern's team responded to ABC15, denying that allegation. They insist the bar did not receive a citation or violation in November.

"100% of the people in the bar had corresponding scan data for their ID," said an email sent by the bar to ABC15. "That means that nobody was in the bar without being in the system."

ABC15 is following up with Tempe Tavern and hopes to sit down with ownership soon.

Our team also reached out to Tempe police for an update on their investigations. ABC15 was told the suspected driver in the hit-and-run crash has not yet been criminally charged.

"This case has not yet been submitted to the county attorney’s office. Evidence is still being collected to analyze the sequence of events leading up to the collision, and the pertinent data necessary to complete the collision report. Once the investigation is completed, we will submit charges.

The Tempe Taven case (which is separate from the fatal hit and run) is being investigated with other agencies. Because of the collaboration involved, and since the investigation is still active, we cannot provide specific details of the case."