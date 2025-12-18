WATCH: Some juvenile inmates celebrate special dinner with their families

PHOENIX — It was a special night at the Durango Juvenile Detention Center Wednesday. Some of the inmates earned the privilege to have a special dinner and bonding time with their families ahead of the holidays.

For those serving time to get a family dinner, they must earn "blue polo status" through good behavior, and detention center officials say it often takes multiple months to reach the milestone.

But for those who earn it, they have the opportunity to see and bond with their parents, siblings, and other family members when they may not see them again for several years.

ABC15's Jordan Bontke attended Wednesday night's dinner and shows us the powerful impact the dinner has on those serving time and their loved ones.