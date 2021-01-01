Jordan Bontke

Jordan Bontke is thrilled to finally be in the Valley to report for ABC15.

Since the week after graduating from Sam Houston State University in 2012, he’s reported all over the country.

Jordan's first reporting gig out of college sent him on assignment to Scottsdale where he covered the Fiesta Bowl. Staying near Camelback Mountain would make anyone want to move to the Valley of the Sun.

Raised in Houston, Jordan has spent most of his on-air career in Texas with a small stint in Little Rock.

With his Phoenix-born better half ensuring his tie is on straight, Jordan has traveled thousands of miles across the U.S. as a correspondent for multiple TV stations covering hurricanes, presidential campaigns and once embedding with our nation’s armed services in Afghanistan for three weeks in 2014.

Some of his stories have led to Emmy nominations, AP honorable mentions and local recognitions, but Jordan doesn't do the news for awards - he does it because he downright loves to do it.

Easily the best part of the job for Jordan is meeting people, earning their trust and sharing their story. His beat is, in his opinion, is the best one at the station - Uplifting Arizona.

When he’s not working, you may find Jordan breaking a sweat on a hike with his wife and Great Pyrenees, Astro, trying to play the blues on guitar like Stevie Ray Vaughan or working up an appetite for Portillo’s or Oregano’s Pizza.