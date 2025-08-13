Mesa residents concerned as Dobson Ranch lake levels remain low

MESA, AZ — Residents in Mesa's Dobson Ranch community are watching with concern as lake levels remain significantly lower than normal, affecting both recreation and raising questions about wildlife impact.

Alfredo, who moved to the waterfront property last year, has been unable to enjoy one of the amenities that drew him to the location.

"I've never seen the lake low," he said.

Shortly after moving in, Alfredo noticed the lake his house backs up to started receding. He points to beached pontoon boats along the banks as evidence of how far the water has subsided this year.

"When it was a little low the kayak would go a little under," he said.

The Dobson Ranch Homeowners Association explained that much of the infrastructure lies beneath the water's surface, requiring specialized equipment, skilled labor and coordination with government agencies and contractors to address the issue.

Like many construction projects, there have been delays in the timeline. The HOA reports the lake is gradually refilling, but several factors are slowing the process.

High summer temperatures, limited flow capacity from Salt River Project's delivery system, and natural seepage built into the lake design have all contributed to the slow refill rate. Water levels remain lower than usual as the system works to keep up with evaporation.

Regarding wildlife concerns raised by another resident, the HOA states that lower levels haven't significantly impacted the lake's ecological balance, though they continue to monitor the situation.

As residents check for updates on the HOA website, Alfredo and his neighbors hope for rain.

"Nothing is floating," he said.

