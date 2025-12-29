La La Land Kind Café is now open in Scottsdale, with an 'opening celebration' planned

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — La La Land Kind Café is now open in Scottsdale!

Kierland Commons, a shopping and dining destination, announced that its newest tenant is in a soft opening phase.

The new café will hold a grand opening celebration on January 3, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature various gifts and prizes, available “while supplies last.”

The current hours of operation are the following:



Sunday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday through Saturday: 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Another La La Land Kind Café is in the works!

The café will debut a Phoenix location at Biltmore Fashion Park, filling a 1,261-square-foot space near True Food Kitchen, according to a news release sent to ABC15.

An opening date for this Phoenix café has yet to be announced.

