2026 Arizona Cactus League Guide: Stadiums, tickets, and more

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Spring training is in full swing—more than a dozen MLB teams are hitting the Valley for the Arizona Cactus League!

The 15 MLB teams that are in the Valley for spring training: Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, the Athletics, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, and Texas Rangers.

Below is a map of all the stadiums used for spring training across the Valley.

The first spring training game of the season is scheduled for Friday, February 20, with the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the Colorado Rockies at 1:10 p.m. at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, while the San Diego Padres will take on the Seattle Mariners at the Peoria Sports Complex.

CAMELBACK RANCH



Camelback Ranch is the spring training home of the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The address is 10701 W. Camelback Road in Phoenix.

Get single-game tickets here. Prices vary depending on the match-up.

GOODYEAR BALLPARK



The Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds play at Goodyear Ballpark during spring training.

The address is 1933 S. Ballpark Way in Goodyear.

Prices vary depending on the match-up; click here to view ticket prices.

SLOAN PARK



Sloan Park is the spring training home of the Chicago Cubs.

The ballpark is at 2330 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa.

Get single-game tickets here. Prices vary depending on the match-up.

AMERICAN FAMILY FIELDS OF PHOENIX



The Milwaukee Brewers play their home games at this baseball park in Maryvale.

The ballpark is located at 3805 N 53rd Ave in west Phoenix.

Get single-game tickets here. Prices vary depending on the match-up.

PEORIA SPORTS COMPLEX



The San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners each play their home games at Peoria Sports Complex.

The baseball complex is at 16101 N. 83rd Avenue in Peoria

Get single-game tickets here. Prices vary depending on the match-up.

HOHOKAM STADIUM



Hohokam Stadium is the spring training home of the Oakland Athletics.

The address is 1235 N. Center Street in Mesa.

Prices vary depending on the match-up; click here to view ticket prices.

SCOTTSDALE STADIUM



Scottsdale Stadium is the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants.

The stadium’s address is 7408 E. Osborn Road in Scottsdale.

Prices vary depending on the match-up; click here to view ticket prices.

SURPRISE STADIUM



Surprise Stadium is the spring training home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers.

The address is 15930 N. Bullard Ave. in Surprise.

Prices vary depending on the match-up; click here to view ticket prices.

TEMPE DIABLO STADIUM



Tempe Diablo Stadium is the spring training home of the Los Angeles Angels.

The address is 2200 W. Alameda Drive in Tempe.

Prices vary depending on the match-up; click here to view ticket prices.

SALT RIVER FIELDS AT TALKING STICK

