Students can get up to 4 free spring training tickets when they submit FAFSA

Arizona high school seniors who submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) can get free tickets to see a spring training game!

For the fourth year in a row, the Arizona Board of Regents and Cactus League are partnering to offer the deal to students who fill out the 2026-2027 FAFSA form.

Last year was a record year for the program, with more than 4,500 tickets distributed to students. The promotion also helped Arizona reach a 40% FAFSA-completion goal.

To participate in this year's ticket giveaway, students must be part of Arizona’s high school graduating class of 2026, complete the 2026-27 FAFSA, and submit a ticket request form through the board’s college readiness portal, CollegeReadyAZ.com. Each participant can get up to four tickets for free.

Officials say tickets are available for all Cactus League ballparks, and there are some blackout dates.

Spring training kicks off in the Valley on Feb. 20 and continues through March 24, 2026.