Biltmore Fashion Park adds La La Land Kind Café, Alo Yoga, and Herman Miller to its lineup

PHOENIX — Biltmore Fashion Park is adding three businesses to its lineup and has big plans for one of its popular retail storefronts!

According to a news release sent by RED Development, here’s what shoppers should know about Biltmore Fashion Park's new tenants:



Herman Miller , a furniture store, will open a 2,060-square-foot showroom next to Ralph Lauren, and it is slated to open ‘early 2026.’



, a furniture store, will open a 2,060-square-foot showroom next to Ralph Lauren, and it is slated to open ‘early 2026.’ Alo Yoga, a clothing retailer, will occupy 4,349 square feet in the former My Sister’s Closet storefront and is expected to open to the public by the end of the year.



a clothing retailer, will occupy 4,349 square feet in the former My Sister’s Closet storefront and is expected to open to the public by the end of the year. "La La Land Kind Café will debut its first Phoenix location, filling a 1,261-square-foot space near True Food Kitchen,” read the news release. An opening date for the café has yet to be announced.

Biltmore Fashion Park also has plans to expand Lululemon’s shopping site.

“Lululemon will more than double the brand’s existing footprint from 2,738 square feet to 5,666 square feet and will be located between Williams Sonoma and Madison Reed. Known for its loyal following and community-focused activations, the retailer has temporarily relocated onsite to allow uninterrupted service during the buildout of its larger, upgraded location, which will debut in fall 2025,” read the news release sent to ABC15.

If you go, Biltmore Fashion Park is located at 2502 E. Camelback Rd. in Phoenix.

NEW OWNERSHIP PROMPTS ‘REDEVELOPMENT PLANS’

RED Development recently acquired Biltmore Fashion Park.

The new ownership since November 2024 has brought in new tenants and "redevelopment plans" to the luxury outdoor shopping and dining destination in Phoenix.

The new acquisition by the local commercial real estate company means a "new mixed-use development and design revitalization” has been in the works since last year.

In the past months, Biltmore Fashion Park has added PILLAR, Apex Tailoring, and Warby Parker.

In April, Ambrogio15 closed its doors at the upscale destination.