Pickleman’s Gourmet Café will open its first Arizona location in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — With over 30 locations nationwide, Pickleman’s Gourmet Café is ready to roll into Arizona!

The Missouri-based company, known for its sandwiches, salads, and soups, will open its first Arizona location in Glendale’s Arrowhead Towne Center.

"We're thrilled to bring Pickleman's to Glendale. The Arrowhead Towne Center location allows us to introduce the brand to a broader, high-traffic audience—and we're just getting started," said Matt Frick and Joey Liekweg, local franchise owners, in a news release. "Our goal is to make this your new favorite lunch or dinner spot serving thin-crust pizza, salads, soups, and macaroni bowls—fast, fresh, and full of flavor."

Said news release also highlighted that this will be the company’s first-ever location inside a shopping center.

Pickleman’s Gourmet Café will be located at the main South Entrance on the upper level of Arrowhead Towne Center, with an expected opening in late fall or early winter 2025, according to a company representative.

