Buc-ee’s teases more possible Arizona locations at Goodyear groundbreaking

GOODYEAR, AZ — Buc-ee's has officially broken ground on its first-ever Arizona travel center on Wednesday!

“Goodyear is growing so fast, and so we just think it's ideal. The opportunities for the workforce here, the people that live here, we're really excited about that opportunity,” said Arch Aplin, co-founder of Buc-ee's, during the groundbreaking ceremony.

The state’s first Buc-ee’s Travel Center will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions.

“We'll employ hundreds and hundreds and hundreds, probably upwards of 1,000 people during the construction process, and then once we get open, we'll have 200 plus full-time employees. So, it'll be a big impact there, from the community and for the tax base. But even more important than that, will be the traveling public that will stop here and spend their dollars in Goodyear, Arizona,” said the co-founder of Buc-ee’s.

“It's a really, really positive business for residents and locals alike to take advantage of a really great opportunity that adds to the economic impact, because those folks are spending dollars in our community, they're buying houses, they're spending their money in the area, which adds to the economic growth,” said Joe Stewart, senior business development manager at the city of Goodyear.

The Texas favorite will open its doors next summer off I-10 and Bullard Avenue and is slated to be a 24-hour location.

The Goodyear location has been in the works for some time, and there could be more in our state.

When ABC15 asked why they decided to open a Buc-ee’s in Arizona, Aplin alluded to more potential Buc-cee's expansions in the state.

“We've been looking in Arizona for quite some time. It's not that we didn't want to get here. We've just been busy building a lot of stores in the southeast. But I think we're going to have an incredible experience in Arizona, and we're looking for more Arizona sites,” said Aplin.

Further details about the potential other locations were not immediately provided.

