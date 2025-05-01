Valley May events: Bubble Bash, Cinco de Mayo Festival, Kimes Ranch Western Derby, and more

PHOENIX — Phoenix has a new exhibit that will take you on a poisonous learning adventure, there's a free Bubble Bash that'll pop up in the Valley, and Scottsdale will have a derby this May!

CINCO DE MAYO PHOENIX FESTIVAL

Enjoy live music, tasty food, and shop around at the annual Cinco de Mayo festival!



Date: Sunday, May 4, gates open at noon.

The event takes place in downtown Phoenix: 1st Ave and Washington in Phoenix

Cost: $15 General admission tickets

MARIACHI SOL DE MÉXICO DE JÓSE HERNÁNDEZ

Continue the Cinco de Mayo celebration with Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández! The international mariachi band returns to Phoenix with a tribute to some of the greatest Mexican songs.



Date: May 5 at 7 p.m.

Event venue: Madison Center for the Arts [5601 N 16th St] in Phoenix

MOTHER’S DAY HIGH TEA SERVICE

Platform 18, the popular train-inspired bar, is serving up a special Mother’s Day weekend event! The choice of tea sachet will be provided by Passport Coffee & Tea’s boutique label, Forster & Burnett, and patisseries will be provided by the local pastry chef Jazmin Gentry.



May 10 and 11- spots are limited. Reservations are the following

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. 12:45 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.



There are two ticketed experience options, more information can be found here.

THE POWER OF POISON

The Arizona Science Center is showing us the relationship between poison and nature.



Dates: Now until August 24.

Event venue: Arizona Science Center [600 E Washington St] in Phoenix

Cost: Exhibition is included with general admission, membership.

BUBBLE BASH

Enjoy live entertainment, interactive bubble stations, an overflowing foam zone at the splash pad, giveaways, and more.



Date: Saturday, May 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Event venue: The District at Desert Ridge Marketplace [21001 N. Tatum Blvd.]

Cost: Free and open to the public

KIMES RANCH WESTERN DERBY

Put on those cowboy boots and saddle up, the ‘Kimes Ranch Western Derby' returns to Scottsdale today! The 11-day showcase features the best in cow horse competition.



Dates: May 28- June 7

Event venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd]

Cost: Free and open to the public

TRACKS N TUNES

Bring a lawn chair or blanket; the beloved train park in Scottsdale has free concerts by local bands! Genres played include Hip Hop, R&B, reggae, country, rock, and more!



When: Now until May 25 [Sunday nights from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.]

Cost: Free admission

Where: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park [7301 E Indian Bend Rd] in Phoenix

‘CANDLELIGHT’ CONCERTS

Candles, music, and local talent… Candlelight Concerts are taking place in the Valley! hundreds to thousands of candles that set the scene at the concerts.

Cost and location for the concerts vary. Below is a list of show dates and venues for the performances:



SALT RIVER TUBING SEASON

If you’ve never been or are thinking of heading out to the river this year, here’s what to know before you go!



Last Tube Rental is 2 p.m.

All SRT attendees must be at least 4 feet tall. Life jackets are required for children ages 8-12.

“When the water flow is 1200 cfs or higher, groups with children can only float the bottom half for the safety of the children,” read a statement by Salt River Tubing.

Salt River Tubing is located at 9200 North Bush Highway in Mesa.

Last day for 2025 is Sunday, September 28.

Here’s what the prices for Salt River Tubing are, according to its website:

$28 Tube rental and shuttle pass.

$22 Shuttle pass without tube rental.

There is a Military/First Responder Discount. It’s only available for in-person rentals.

Click here for ticket rates for a group of 20+.

A season pass is available for $195.

BANK OF AMERICA LAUNCHES ‘GOLF WITH US’

Signing up will grant you a free one-year membership to ‘Youth on Course’, which includes access to courses for $5 or less per round.



Who can join? Kids aged 6-18

Offer valid for the first 75,000 new memberships or until May 24, 2025.

