Platform 18, the popular train-inspired bar, to host ‘Mother’s Day High Tea Service’

What to know about the limited time ‘par-tea’
PHOENIX — Platform 18, the popular train-inspired bar, is serving up a special Mother’s Day weekend event!

“Indulge in this elegant and immersive experience, featuring welcome champagne, a delicious cup of tea and an array of savory and sweet small bites, all set against the backdrop of 1924 New York City. This special event blends history, luxury, and indulgence for a wonderful afternoon,” read a news release sent by a Barter & Shake Cocktail Entertainment representative to ABC15.

The choice of tea sachet will be provided by Harney and Sons, and the selection of scones and patisseries will be provided by the local pastry chef Jazmin Gentry.

‘Mother’s Day High Tea Service’
Dates available to book your journey with Mom or for yourself:

May 10 and 11- spots are limited-reservations times are the following 

  • 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • 10:45 a.m.  - 12:15 p.m.
  • 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.
  • 12:45 p.m.  - 2:15 p.m. 
Platform 18 is serving up a special Mother’s Day weekend event in Phoenix.
There are two ticketed experience options:

  • $99: The standard ticket includes welcome champagne, tea, savory and sweet small bites.  
  • $129 – Upgraded Ticket includes the standard ticket offerings plus ‘truffles to take home and sparkling wine.’
  • Where to go: 3626 E Indian School Rd in Phoenix.
