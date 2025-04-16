Platform 18, the popular train-inspired bar, to host ‘Mother’s Day High Tea Service’

PHOENIX — Platform 18, the popular train-inspired bar, is serving up a special Mother’s Day weekend event!

“Indulge in this elegant and immersive experience, featuring welcome champagne, a delicious cup of tea and an array of savory and sweet small bites, all set against the backdrop of 1924 New York City. This special event blends history, luxury, and indulgence for a wonderful afternoon,” read a news release sent by a Barter & Shake Cocktail Entertainment representative to ABC15.

The choice of tea sachet will be provided by Harney and Sons, and the selection of scones and patisseries will be provided by the local pastry chef Jazmin Gentry.

Barter & Shake Cocktail Entertainment ‘Mother’s Day High Tea Service’

Dates available to book your journey with Mom or for yourself:

May 10 and 11- spots are limited-reservations times are the following



10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

12:45 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.

There are two ticketed experience options:

