Phoenix native will perform with the Yo Gabba Gabba cast in the Valley this August

PHOENIX — Plex, Brobee, Foofa, Muno, Toodee, and Kammy Kam are coming to Arizona as part of the ‘Yo Gabba Gabba! LIVE!’ tour!

“You have to come see, but what I can tell you is, it's literally going to be a party. We are going to have so much fun, there's definitely going to be merch - you guys [will] want to look at that,” said Kamryn Smith, the performer embodying 'Kammy Kam,' in an interview with ABC15. “It’s going to be a party, a party in your tummy, so you have to definitely come because it's going to be so much fun.”

Kamryn Smith, who portrays 'Kammy Kam,' the host of the Apple TV+ series "Yo Gabba GabbaLand," will be the emcee for the tour.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Kammy Kam of Yo Gabba Gabba! performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Yo Gabba Gabba! LIVE! will tour over 20 U.S. cities this summer, including two stops in Arizona—Tucson and Phoenix. The Phoenix show is particularly special for Smith, who is a local.

“It means so much to me, because I feel like when I perform in my hometown, it's so different than performing out in different places,” said Smith. “I like to just, like, show all my friends and family what I've been doing for the past month, and I like to show them that, like, this is me. This is who I truly am. And I'm just so excited for like, my brother and dad to come watch and, like, my best friends. I’m so excited.”

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Brobee, from left, Plex, Kammy Kam, Foofa, and Toodee of Yo Gabba Gabba! perform during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Smith encourages everyone to attend the show, noting that Yo Gabba Gabba is fun and entertaining for all ages.

“I feel like a lot of people think Yo Gabba Gabba is for kids, but [in general] I know a lot of adults that are watching it […] so many adults that are grooving to all the songs. There are such bop songs,” said Smith.

Yo Gabba Gabba has featured several artists on its show, including Biz Markie, My Chemical Romance, Jimmy Eat World, Weezer, and others. So, will there be a special guest at the Phoenix show?

“I can't say anything too much, but we'll just say there may or may not be some special guests,” said Smith. “The Phoenix show is going to be so huge and big […] you guys will have to kind of [wait and] see.”