How to volunteer at some concert venues in the Valley and see a free show

PHOENIX — With the high cost of concert tickets, have you ever wondered if you could volunteer at a concert and see a free show?

The ABC15 Smart Shopper team is highlighting a few of the organizations and programs where that's possible, while also helping out a cause you’re passionate about.

Register voters with HeadCount

Ariel Feldman has volunteered at hundreds of shows through the organization HeadCount. The nonpartisan group sets up at concerts and music festivals across the country, registering people to vote.

“At the time, for me, it was mostly about civic engagement,” Feldman said. “So I thought registering voters was incredibly important, and then I found out we get to go to concerts for free, which was like the cherry on top.”

Feldman says they register people to vote before the concert starts and during the opening acts. She says once the headliner gets on stage and everyone is busy watching, they get to watch as well.

While volunteer spaces are limited for each event, Feldman recommends signing up to volunteer at smaller shows first, so you can get to know the organizers and have a greater likelihood of getting picked to help out at concerts with bigger-name artists.

Volunteer with REVERB

REVERB is a nonprofit dedicated to creating a more sustainable music industry.

Paige Roth says the group is in the Phoenix area often, working concerts with big-name artists like Billie Eilish and Dave Matthews Band.

“We believe people do their best work when they’re in a good mood or around people that they have something in common with,” Roth said. “So if volunteers are fans of the artist and they’re there engaging with other fans around these causes and knowing everyone will get to see the music at the end of the night, it creates a really positive atmosphere.”

To learn more about volunteering with them, click here.

Become an usher at a local theatre



The City of Phoenix has a volunteer program where you can be an usher for events at Symphony Hall or the Orpheum Theatre.

Chris Maione started as a volunteer and is now a house manager for the venues.

“I thought to be an ambassador, to help spread the arts and the programming for the city, is a great way to do it,” he said. “I think for most people, they come with that mantra, and then the bonus or icing on top of the cake is to get to see a lot of great shows.”

The venues host performers like Shen Yun, comedians, and a variety of musicians and orchestras.

The city says volunteers get to choose which events they want to work and they get four sets of two tickets to attend the shows of their choosing every year.

They are currently looking for volunteers for the start of the new season. Click here for more information.