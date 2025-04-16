Salt River Tubing season returns: Here’s your complete guide to the Arizona tradition

MESA, AZ — Salt River Tubing (SRT) season is about to return! The Valley tradition is set to reopen on Saturday, April 26.

If you’ve never been or are thinking of heading out to the river this year, here’s what to know before you go!

2025 THEMED-EVENTS

Mardi Gras Magic



Saturday, May 10.

Memorial Day Weekend

Saturday - Monday, May 24-26.

Salt River Pirates

Saturday, June 14.

Super Heroes Splashdown

Saturday, June 28.

July 4th Weekend

Friday - Sunday – July 4-6

Rockin’ Rodeo

Saturday, July 19.

Mega Hawaiian Hula

Saturday, August 2.

Spooktacular Halloween

Saturday, August 16.

Labor Day Weekend

Saturday - Monday, August 30 – September 1.

Weekends Only in September

Salt River Tubing is only open Fridays through Sundays in September, starting September 2, 2025.

National Public Lands Day

Saturday, September 27.

Salt River Tubing Last Day for 2025

Sunday, September 28.

THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND



All SRT attendees must be at least 4 feet tall. Life jackets are required for children ages 8-12.

“When the water flow is 1200 cfs or higher, groups with children can only float the bottom half for the safety of the children,” read a statement by Salt River Tubing.

Last Tube Rental is 2 p.m.

Salt River Tubing is located at 9200 North Bush Highway in Mesa.

SRT bans marshmallows: If you’re heading out to the Salt River anytime soon, know that a sweet, sticky treat is no longer allowed. The new owners of Salt River Tubing announced back in 2023 that they banned marshmallows as people float the river.

‘Safety is number one, fun is number two': The video in the player below features ABC15 speaking to MCSO on how everyone should take precautions while on the water.

TICKET PRICES

Here’s what the prices for Salt River Tubing are, according to its website:



$28 Tube rental and shuttle pass.

$22 Shuttle pass without tube rental.

There is a Military/First Responder Discount. It’s only available for in-person rentals.

Click here for ticket rates for a group of 20+.

A season pass is available for $195.

ICYMI: SRT has been under new ownership since 2023; you can read more about it right here.

