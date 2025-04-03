April events: Orchid Fever, Got Sole, Concours in the Hills, Maricopa County Fair, and more

PHOENIX — Spring into some fun this April! From a Glendale bike ride to free concerts in Scottsdale and a new blooming exhibit in Phoenix, this month has a lot in store!

Rob Mains Photography- Concours in the Hills, Got Sole, ABC15, Maricopa County Fair April events: Concours in the Hills, Orchid Fever, Got Sole, & Maricopa County Fair



ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you a breakdown of all the things to do in the Valley this month.

BIG CATS OF ARIZONA

The new habitat is home to the zoo’s two jaguars, Caipora and Saban, and the mountain lion Mystic.

The new space promises an up-close experience to these big cats like never before and new living amenities for the tenants.

In the video below you ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez and Joaquin Hidalgo of the Phoenix Zoo tour ‘Big Cats of Arizona.’

The Phoenix Zoo debuts ‘Big Cats of Arizona,’ a new habitat for mountain lion and jaguars

Dates to keep in mind:

Member Preview: April 4 & 5 Grand Opening to the Public: Saturday, April 5, at 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Included with general admission/ membership.

Where: Phoenix Zoo [455 N Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix

ORCHID FEVER

See the fruits of spring in the vibrant blooming flowers! The Desert Botanical Garden has a new indoor exhibit- Orchid Fever- that showcases endangered and rare orchids!



Cost: Included with general admission/ membership.

Where: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix.

MARICOPA COUNTY FAIR

The county fair has more than 30 rides for the family- you can click here to check out the full list of carnival rides!

All the entertainment shows at the fair are free with your fair admission.

New this year is the Taylor Swift Tribute Day that takes place on April 5 [4 P.M. – 10 P.M.]! The special event will have a friendship bracelet station, photobooth, karaoke, and more!



Cost: The presale ticket is $7, the onsite ticket is $10, parking is $13, and it's free for Kids 7 years old and under. Click here for more ticket options.

There are ways to save! Click here to check out the daily specials!

When: April 4-6 and 10-13

Where: Arizona State Fair grounds [1826 West McDowell Rd] in Phoenix

GOT SOLE

Alright, sneakerheads, this event is for you! 'Got Sole' is bringing their massive sneaker convention to Arizona again! You can expect more than 300 vendors on site, special guests, performances, giveaways, and more.

Cost:

Pre-Sale Pricing: VIP admission is $35, and general admission is $25. Day-Of Pricing: VIP admission is $4,0 and general admission is $30. Children ages 5 & under receive free admission.

When: Saturday, April 12, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Convention Center [100 N 3rd St] in Phoenix

11TH ANNUAL CONCOURS IN THE HILLS

The annual event will gather hundreds of classic and exotic cars! Car categories include European, domestic, race cars, off-road, military, alternative fuel, and more!



Cost: Free Admission

When: Saturday, April 19, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Fountain Park [12925 N Saguaro Blvd] in Fountain Hills

GLENDALE FAMILY BIKE RIDE

Explore the West Valley on a bike! The event is free and open to all ages [riders must wear a helmet], and there are three routes available: 7, 15 & 23 miles.



When: Sunday, April 6

Online registration is now closed, BUT you can still register at the park starting at 7 a.m. Check-In & On-Site Registration begin at 7 a.m. Ride starts at 8 a.m., and all the riders must be on the road by 8:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Where: Sahuaro Ranch Park [59th Ave & Mountain View Rd] in Glendale

TRACKS N TUNES



Bring a lawn share or blanket; the beloved train park in Scottsdale has free concerts by local bands! Genres played include Hip Hop, R&B, reggae, country, rock, and more!



When: April 27 – May 25 [Sunday nights from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.]

Cost: Free admission

Where: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park [7301 E Indian Bend Rd] in Phoenix

EASTER 2025

Easter lands on April 20 this year, but you can hop over to several events throughout the Valley before that date! If you’re looking for a FREE egg hunt and a family event to celebrate, CLICK HERE to see our round-up of some egg-citing events to check out with the kiddos.

CHASE FIELD UNVEILS NEW FOOD

Heading out to the ballpark to cheer on the Arizona Diamondbacks?

Chase Field Sr. Executive Chef Stephen Tilder showed ABC15 what new items you’ll find at the concessions throughout the ballpark!

Chase Field unveils new food items for the Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 season

Where: Chase Field [ 401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

FUNBOX

Inside the first permanent ‘FUNBOX’ bounce park location in Arizona

FUNBOX has popped up in different parts of the Valley, but the company is now ready to open its first permanent indoor Arizona location!

Where: 5255 E Brown Road in Mesa

