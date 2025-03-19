Chase Field unveils new food items for the Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 season

PHOENIX — Spring training is coming to an end and the D-backs' first home series of the MLB season is just around the corner!
Chase Field Sr. Executive Chef Stephen Tilder gave ABC15 a sneak peek of some of the new items you’ll find at the concessions throughout the ballpark!
S’mores Nachos
“[A] nice twist on a s'mores, [it has] cinnamon, sugar, flour, tortillas, marshmallow fluff. We hit it with a torch [and has] a little bit of chocolate,” said Tilder.
- Find them at Churro Dog HQ.
Filthy Mac Fries
“Probably one of my absolute favorites […] fries, white cheddar Mac, pork belly. Who doesn't love pork belly? Little bit of barbecue sauce, coleslaw, crispy onions, just absolutely amazing,” expressed Tilder.
- Find them at Taste of Chase.
Giant Loaded BBQ Chicken Potato
- Find them at D-backs BBQ Alley.
Carne Asada Nacho Helmet
“It's a loaded Nacho helmet. it'll feed you at least a couple of people. You get a nice little souvenir helmet [and it] has fresh ingredients, avocado, crema, pico de gallo, cheese sauce, [and] jalapeños,” said Tilder.
- Find them at 131 Nacho Cart.
Hot Honey Chicken Fries
- Find them at Four Peaks.
Victory Knot
- Find them at Four Peaks.
The Grand Slamwhich
“We start out with a local baguette, half the sandwich has chicken, parm San Marzano, tomato sauce, parmesan, little bit of basil pesto,” said Tilder. “[The] second half of the sandwich, Italian meatballs with sauce, parmesan. Then we adorn it with some kettle chips. And then this is a house made jar in there. This is, you know, it's probably like five pounds of food. It's a sharing item. It's a great sharing item. I mean, honestly, four to six people can enjoy this together.”
- Find them at Jefferson Street Delli.
Batflip Burger
- Find them at Batflip Burgers.
Sweet & Spicy Korean Wings
- Find them at D-backs BBQ Alley.
RELATED: Promotions, giveaways, and special events at Chase Field