PHOENIX — Spring training is coming to an end and the D-backs' first home series of the MLB season is just around the corner!

Chase Field unveils new food items for the Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 season

Chase Field Sr. Executive Chef Stephen Tilder gave ABC15 a sneak peek of some of the new items you’ll find at the concessions throughout the ballpark!

S’mores Nachos

“[A] nice twist on a s'mores, [it has] cinnamon, sugar, flour, tortillas, marshmallow fluff. We hit it with a torch [and has] a little bit of chocolate,” said Tilder.



Find them at Churro Dog HQ.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez S’mores Nachos

Filthy Mac Fries

“Probably one of my absolute favorites […] fries, white cheddar Mac, pork belly. Who doesn't love pork belly? Little bit of barbecue sauce, coleslaw, crispy onions, just absolutely amazing,” expressed Tilder.



Find them at Taste of Chase.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Filthy Mac Fries

Giant Loaded BBQ Chicken Potato



Find them at D-backs BBQ Alley.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Giant Loaded BBQ Chicken Potato

Carne Asada Nacho Helmet

“It's a loaded Nacho helmet. it'll feed you at least a couple of people. You get a nice little souvenir helmet [and it] has fresh ingredients, avocado, crema, pico de gallo, cheese sauce, [and] jalapeños,” said Tilder.



Find them at 131 Nacho Cart.

ABC15 Carne Asada Nacho Helmet

Hot Honey Chicken Fries



Find them at Four Peaks.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Hot Honey Chicken Fries

Victory Knot



Find them at Four Peaks.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Victory Knot

The Grand Slamwhich

“We start out with a local baguette, half the sandwich has chicken, parm San Marzano, tomato sauce, parmesan, little bit of basil pesto,” said Tilder. “[The] second half of the sandwich, Italian meatballs with sauce, parmesan. Then we adorn it with some kettle chips. And then this is a house made jar in there. This is, you know, it's probably like five pounds of food. It's a sharing item. It's a great sharing item. I mean, honestly, four to six people can enjoy this together.”



Find them at Jefferson Street Delli.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The Grand Slamwhich

Batflip Burger



Find them at Batflip Burgers.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Batflip Burger

Sweet & Spicy Korean Wings



Find them at D-backs BBQ Alley.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Sweet & Spicy Korean Wings

RELATED: Promotions, giveaways, and special events at Chase Field