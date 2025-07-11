Big Book Sale offers deep discounts and supports community programs

MESA, AZ — The Mesa Public Library is hosting its annual Big Book Sale this weekend, offering deep discounts for ABC15 Smart Shoppers.

From cookbooks and fiction to children’s books, magazines, DVDs, and CDs, everything is affordably priced. Hardcover books are just $1, paperbacks are 50 cents, and $10 mystery boxes are packed with surprise titles.

The sale is being hosted at the Main Library (64 E. First St.) inside the Saguaro Room on Friday and Saturday, July 11–12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is a 100% volunteer-run event, and all items have been donated by the community.

Proceeds go directly toward Mesa Library programs and services.

ABC 15 anchor Kaley O’Kelley talked with Cory Black, the volunteer coordinator, who says, “the sale helps keep essential library programs going strong and it’s a great way to give back.”

For more information, visit Mesa Library's website.