2025 Arizona Diamondbacks guide | Promotions, giveaways, and special events at Chase Field

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks’ first home series of the MLB season is March 27-30 against the Chicago Cubs!

Arizona Diamondbacks

The promotional giveaway for Opening Day is the Rally Towel for the first 20,000 fans!

But don’t worry, there are a lot more promotional giveaways throughout the regular baseball season if you can’t make it to the first game!

Here’s the full breakdown of the promotional giveaways and special events for the D-backs 2025 regular season:



March 27- Rally Towel courtesy of Arizona Complete Health [first 20,000 fans].

Arizona Diamondbacks Rally-Towel

March 28- There will be Postgame Fireworks.

April 11- There will be a ‘Boy Band Tee Ticket Pack’ available that’ll get you in the game [D-backs vs. Brewers] and secure you a ‘D-backs Boy Band Tee.’

April 11- There will be Postgame Fireworks.

April 12- Eugenio Suárez Bobble Head courtesy of Chase [first 20,000 fans].

Arizona Diamondbacks Eugenio Suárez Bobble Head

April 22 – ‘Jackie Robinson Day,’ No. 42 will be worn throughout Major League Baseball.

April 25- ‘Country Night’: dust off your boots, Scotty Hasting will hit the stage for the free postgame concert.

April 26- Diamondbacks Replica Jersey courtesy of Casino Arizona & Talking Stick Resort [first 25,000 fans].

Arizona Diamondbacks Replica Black and Teal jersey

April 27- The special event ticket pack will get you in the game [D-backs vs. Braves] and secure you an exclusive D-backs MINECRAFT Hat.

May 9- La Original Banda El Limón will hit the stage for the free postgame concert as part of the ‘Mexican Heritage Weekend.’

According to the D-backs’ website, fans who purchase a Special Event ticket for the night will receive a Mexican Heritage Jersey “and/or a Concert Field pass and see the concert from the field!”

May 11- Mother’s Day giveaway is a clear crossbody bag.

Arizona Diamondbacks Mother’s Day giveaway | clear crossbody bag

May 11- Special Event Ticket includes your seat to the game [D-backs vs. Dodgers] and a pregame photo on the field.

May 16- There will be Postgame Fireworks.

May 17- Replica Home Jersey courtesy of Avnet [ first 25,000 fans] There will also be Postgame Fireworks.

Arizona Diamondbacks Replica Home Jersey

May 26- Red Poppy Cap [ first 20,000 fans]

Arizona Diamondbacks Red Poppy Cap

May 30- There will be Postgame Fireworks. Fans who buy the Special Event Ticket receive an exclusive D-backs cap.

May 31- Geraldo Perdomo bobble head and Postgame Fireworks. There are two Special Event Tickets available for this game: Chinese Heritage Celebration and Paint at the Park.

available for this game: Chinese Heritage Celebrationand Paint at the Park. June 1- Native American Recognition Day will “feature drum groups, dancers, vocalists, art displays and educational exhibits.”

June 14- Ketel Marte Silver Slugger Cap [first 20,00 fans].

June 15- Father's Day Polo Shirt courtesy of Budweiser [first 15,00 fans]. Fans who buy the Special Event Ticketallows fans to play catch on the field before the game, get the D-backs Father's Day Polo Shirt, get an exclusive D-backs hat, and are seated in the Baseline Reserve area.

June 29 - Special Event Ticketincludes your seat to the game [D-backs vs. Marlins] and a pregame photo on the field ‘an exclusive Hello Kitty Bobblehead.’

July 3 and 4- There will be Postgame Fireworks as part of the ‘4th of July Weekend’ celebrations.

July 5 - Patriotic Tee giveaway for the first 20,000 fans at the game.

Arizona Diamondbacks Patriotic Tee

July 19- Ketel Marte bobble courtesy of Casino Arizona & Talking Stick Resort [first 20,000 fans].

August 4- Topps Trading Card Pack giveaway for the first 20,000 fans at the game.

August 9- Corbin Carroll Rebel Pilot Bobble courtesy of Cox [first 20,000 fans].

August 10- Pokémon GO Night. Fans who buy the Special Event Ticket get an exclusive D-backs Pokémon GO tee.

August 22- Free post-game concert as part of the kickoff to the Hispanic Heritage Weekend. Artists performing are yet to be announced.

