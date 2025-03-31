Easter 2025: Free egg hunts throughout the Valley

PHOENIX — Easter lands on April 20 this year, but you can hop over to several events throughout the Valley before that date!

If you’re looking for a FREE egg hunt and a family event to celebrate, here’s our round-up of some egg-citing events to check out with the kiddos.

AVONDALE EGGSTRAVAGANZA

No registration is required for the events that will be hosted at two neighborhood parks on different days.



Thursday, April 17, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Donnie Hale Park [10857 west Fourth Street] in Avondale.

Friday, April 18, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Mountain View Park [201 East Mountain View Drive] in Avondale.





RJ’S EGGSTRAVAGANZA

Free egg hunt that promises 20,00 eggs up for grabs! The event will also feature arts & crafts, games, music, food trucks, and more.



When: Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Salvation Army Kroc Center [1375 E. Broadway Road] in Phoenix

EASTER EGG HUNT | ENCHANTED ISLAND AMUSEMENT PARK

Enchanted Island Amusement Park will have a free two-day easter egg hunt sponsored by Food City.



What to know: The Event is for Children ages 1–10. Online reservations are recommended; reservations will open April 4. More information about the egg hunt times and prizes can be found here.

When: April 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

BUNNANZA

This free event will have egg hunts, hands-on activities/crafts, live entertainment, and more! The event is said to feature a Cocktail Garden and food trucks.



When: Saturday, April 19, from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Where: 3939 N Drinkwater Blvd. in Scottsdale

49TH ANNUAL DOLLY SANCHEZ EASTER CELEBRATION

According to the city of Peoria, at this free event to the public, there will be a “walking path of table stations that children can pass through with their Easter baskets to collect goodie-filled eggs, toys, trinkets, and crafts.”

Entertainment and other family fun activities are expected for the morning of the event.



When: Saturday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Peoria Sports Complex [16101 N. 83rd Ave.] in Peoria

BUNNY BASH

The free Easter celebration features live entertainment, 15,000 pre-filled eggs for a store-to-store egg hunt [while supplies last], balloon twisting, face painting, a bunny photo zone, and an egg decorating/coloring station.



When: Sunday, April 6, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Tempe Marketplace [2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy] in Tempe

SPRING CELEBRATION | CITY OF BUCKEYE



The egg hunt is free, but there will be several ticketed activities at the event as well, such as the Unlimited Access Wristband that gives you access to all the bounce houses and obstacle courses, and the petting zoo; a petting zoo Ticket is available for purchase.



When: Saturday, April 12, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Find the egg hunt schedule right here.

Where: Sundance Park [22865 W. Lower Buckeye Rd.] in Buckeye



GREAT EGG HUNT AND FAMILY FAIR

The fair will have live entertainment, bounce houses/slides, face painting, an easter egg hunt, and more! The event is free to the public, but those who register online will be entered into the Family Fun Arizona Giveaway Drawings.



When: Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find the egg hunt schedule right here.

Where: Arizona Boardwalk [9500 E Via de Ventura] in Scottsdale

FAMILY EASTER CELEBRATION | CITY OF CHANDLER

The East Valley event will feature free inflatable attractions and a 24 Karrot Trail where the kiddos can collect eggs and toys along the way. “Minimal charges for some interactive children's activities and photos with the Easter Bunny,” according to the city’s website.

When: Friday, April 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park: Stage Plaza [178 E. Commonwealth Ave.] in Chandler

EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA | DOWNTOWN MESA

The free event will feature an egg hunt, easter bunny photos, an arts & crafts station, and some other on-site games.

