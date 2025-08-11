Top gymnasts to compete in Phoenix for national titles and 2026 U.S. National Team spots

PHOENIX — The 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, National Congress, and Trade Show is headed to Phoenix!

This annual event will feature the top junior and senior gymnasts in the country, including men's and women's artistic gymnastics, as athletes compete for national titles and spots on the U.S. National Team for the 2026 World Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

“USA Gymnastics is excited to bring our artistic championships and National Congress to Phoenix for the first time ever,” said Stefanie Korepin, USAG Chief Programs Officer, in a news release sent to ABC15. “We look forward to athletes, coaches, judges, fans, and Congress attendees experiencing everything downtown Phoenix has to offer.”

More than 2,000 attendees and exhibitors are said to participate in the National Congress and Trade Show at the Phoenix Convention Center.

“Phoenix continues the trend of 'Championship Valley' with the announcement that we'll be home to the 2026 U.S. Gymnastics Championships and the USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, in a news release. “We are thrilled to add these events to our continually growing roster of flawlessly executed major events. Our city has so much to offer, from a bustling food and arts scene to state-of-the-art facilities, and we cannot wait to showcase Phoenix to the thousands of gymnastics athletes, coaches, their families, and spectators next year.”

The event will run from August 7-9 in downtown Phoenix. Ticket sales information for this event has not yet been announced.

More information leading up to the event can be found here.