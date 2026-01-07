Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make more stops in the Valley for 10th Anniversary celebration

Check out 4 stops at locations around the Valley in January
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
Posted

PHOENIX — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is headed back to the Valley, giving you more opportunities to pick up cute merchandise!

According to a news release sent to ABC15, fans can anticipate treats and limited-edition merchandise, including 10th Anniversary items like keychains, thermal bottles, mugs, apparel, and plush toys, along with sweet treats such as cookies, macarons, and madeleines.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.

CHANDLER

• Location: Chandler Fashion Center (at the food court entrance)

• Date: Saturday, January 10th, 2025

• Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Address: 3111 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler AZ, 85226

GLENDALE

• Location: Arrowhead Town Center (at the amphitheater)

• Date: Saturday, January 17th, 2025

• Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Address: 7700 W. Arrowhead Town Center, Glendale AZ, 85308

GILBERT

• Location: SanTan Village (near American Eagle Outfitters)

• Date: Saturday, January 24th, 2025

• Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Address: 2218 E. Williams Field Road, Suite 235, Gilbert AZ, 85295

SCOTTSDALE

• Location: Scottsdale Quarter (in the Quad near the fountains)

• Date: Saturday, January 31st, 2025

• Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Address: 15279 N Scottsdale Rd, Ste 260, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

