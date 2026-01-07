Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make more stops in the Valley for 10th Anniversary celebration

PHOENIX — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is headed back to the Valley, giving you more opportunities to pick up cute merchandise!

According to a news release sent to ABC15, fans can anticipate treats and limited-edition merchandise, including 10th Anniversary items like keychains, thermal bottles, mugs, apparel, and plush toys, along with sweet treats such as cookies, macarons, and madeleines.

CHANDLER

• Location: Chandler Fashion Center (at the food court entrance)

• Date: Saturday, January 10th, 2025

• Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Address: 3111 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler AZ, 85226

GLENDALE

• Location: Arrowhead Town Center (at the amphitheater)

• Date: Saturday, January 17th, 2025

• Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Address: 7700 W. Arrowhead Town Center, Glendale AZ, 85308

GILBERT

• Location: SanTan Village (near American Eagle Outfitters)

• Date: Saturday, January 24th, 2025

• Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Address: 2218 E. Williams Field Road, Suite 235, Gilbert AZ, 85295

SCOTTSDALE

• Location: Scottsdale Quarter (in the Quad near the fountains)

• Date: Saturday, January 31st, 2025

• Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Address: 15279 N Scottsdale Rd, Ste 260, Scottsdale, AZ 85254