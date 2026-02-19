Kansas, Ravyn Lenae, and Jo Dee Messina to perform at Chandler’s 2026 Ostrich Festival

CHANDLER, AZ — Country music artist Jo Dee Messina is headed to the Valley! The singer-songwriter will headline Chander’s Ostrich Festival on Sunday, March 15.

According to event officials, tickets are on sale now, “with early bird pricing starting at $15 for children ages 5 to 12, $25 for adults, and $99 for VIP tickets. Children four and under receive free entry. Ticket prices are subject to applicable taxes and fees.”

This year’s festival will be held across two weekends: March 13–15 and March 20–22.

Here are the confirmed performers so far, with weekend two headliners not yet announced.

Friday, March 13

Artist: Kansas

Saturday, March 14

Artist: Ravyn Lenae

Saturday, March 15

Artist: Jo Dee Messina



"Ready for a new home"

The Chandler Chamber of Commerce, Gila River Indian Community, and the City of Chandler recently announced that the East Valley Ostrich Festival will move to Rawhide Western Town and Event Center for this year’s celebration.

“The Ostrich Festival has become such a beloved and expansive event that it’s ready for a new home,” said Terri Kimble, president of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Rawhide provides the space and infrastructure to take the festival experience to the next level for our community.”

According to event officials, the relocation to Rawhide will support the Ostrich Festival’s growth with improved facilities, expanded attractions, and enhanced amenities.

“The Ostrich Festival has long been one of Chandler’s most cherished traditions, celebrating our unique history with ostriches,” said Kevin Hartke, Chandler Mayor, in said news release. “We’re grateful to the Chandler Chamber of Commerce and its partners for their commitment to build on the festival’s success while honoring the heritage and family-friendly attractions that make this a truly special event.”

