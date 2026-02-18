Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sloan Park launches new menu items for Cubs spring training in Mesa

Here's a look at the new food roster
MESA, AZ — No need to leave the Valley to enjoy Chicago flavors during a ball game!

Audrey Call, Executive Chef, chats with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez about the exciting new food items fans can try at Sloan Park during Cubs spring training in Mesa.

NEW ITEM HIGHLIGHTS

Some of the new food items include Carne Asada Elote Fries, Walking Taco, Green Chile Bison Burger, Cubs Sonoran Dog, and Windy City Nachos.

Carne Asada Elote Fries
Carne Asada Elote Fries
Walking Taco
Walking Taco
Green Chile Bison Burger
Green Chile Bison Burger
Cubs Sonoran Dog
Cubs Sonoran Dog
Windy City Nachos
Windy City Nachos

2026 Cactus League Spring Training

Spring training is in full swing—more than a dozen MLB teams are hitting the Valley for the Arizona Cactus League!

Fifteen MLB teams are in the Valley for spring training: Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, the Athletics, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, and Texas Rangers.

Click here for a guide to stadiums, tickets, deals, and more.

RELATED: D-backs star Geraldo Perdomo discusses his breakout season, what he expects for 2026

