WATCH: D-backs star Geraldo Perdomo discusses his breakout season, what he expects for 2026

Perdomo is an accomplished Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop known for his elite 2025 season, where he became the first in franchise history at his position to record 100 RBIs and hit 20+ home runs
As the Diamondbacks arrive at Spring Training ahead of the 2026 season, ABC15 Sports' Collin Harmon sat down with D-backs star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo for a one-on-one conversation.
He discusses his rise to becoming one of the best at his position in Major League Baseball, representing the Dominican Republic in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. He also talks about his free time away from the baseball field and what he enjoys doing, his goals and expectations for himself and the D-backs this season.

Watch Perdomo's interview with ABC15's Collin Harmon in the player above.

NLDS Dodgers Diamondbacks Baseball
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

