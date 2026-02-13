Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Main attractions of the $3.3 million upgrade at Bonsall Park North in Glendale

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will invite the public to view the new amenities
GLENDALE, AZ — The City of Glendale will unveil its $3.3 million, 8-acre transformation at Bonsall Park North!

The renovations feature eight pickleball courts, four basketball courts, a mini-pitch, and two volleyball courts.

Bonsall Park in Glendale, Arizona.
The renovation includes an improved setting for the historic F-100 Super Saber jet, a park landmark that has been present since 1973.

Historic F-100 Super Saber jet at Bonsall Park in Glendale, Arizona.
The City of Glendale will hold a ribbon-cutting at Bonsall Park North on February 21 at 9 a.m. to celebrate its recent renovations. Officials, including Mayor Jerry P. Weiers and Assistant City Manager Vicki Rios, will deliver remarks, and residents will have the opportunity to enjoy the upgraded amenities afterward.

  • Address: Northeast corner of Bethany Home Road and 59 Avenue in Glendale.
An aerial image of Bonsall Park in Glendale.
