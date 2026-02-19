Things to do: Spring Training, Innings Fest, Diana Ross, Suns, The Beach Boys & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on February 20-22.
Friday, February 20
When: Feb. 20 - March 24
Where: 10 stadiums across the Valley
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Baseball is back! It’s opening weekend for Cactus League Spring Training, featuring 15 Major League Baseball franchises at 10 stadiums across the Valley. Get a first look at the teams, prospects, and the start of the spring baseball season.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Tempe Beach Park
Cost: Tickets start around $180
The annual Innings Festival returns to Tempe Beach Park February 20-22 with a three-day lineup headlined by Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots and Mumford & Sons, alongside more than 25 rock, pop and indie acts. Blending live music with baseball-themed activities and appearances by MLB legends, the festival brings music, sports and community together along Tempe Town Lake.
When: Feb. 20 - March 15
Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe
Cost: $100 for 1 Inferno Bay (max capacity 6 players)
Tee up for the third year of "Sparky's Fairway," the exciting driving range event hosted at the iconic Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils, from Feb. 20 - March 15, 2026. Soak in the luminous sky in Tempe as you aim to hit golf balls from an elevated platform onto Frank Kush Field. Tickets include admission for 6 people per bay. Tee times vary daily.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $50
A mansion. A murder. A mystery. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Symphony Hall
Cost: Tickets start around $60
Join the Phoenix Symphony for a high-energy celebration of the greatest disco hits of all time, featuring the spectacular guest vocalists Tamika Lawrence, Shayna Steele, and Kelly LeVesque, conducted by the amazing Herb Smith. Enjoy live performances of iconic songs made famous by Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, the Bee Gees, and more.
When: Friday & Saturday at 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Clear your calendar, grab your glitter & prepare for pure Motown royalty – Diana Ross is stepping into The Showroom for not one, but TWO spectacular nights, and she’s bringing every ounce of her legendary magic with her. From the sparkle of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” to the timeless groove of “I’m Comin’ Out,” Diana’s music is a celebration of love, joy, resilience and every moment worth dancing to!
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $62
Tommy James and The Shondells, the iconic ’60s rock-pop hitmakers behind classics like “Crimson and Clover” and “Mony Mony,” will bring their nostalgic, feel-good live show to the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix on Feb 20, 2026 — performing an evening of their most beloved tunes for fans of classic rock and pop.
Saturday, February 21
Arizona Matsuri: A Festival of Japan
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: Steele Indian School Park
Cost: Free event
The Arizona Matsuri returns February 21–22 at Steele Indian School Park, offering free, family-friendly celebrations of Japanese culture with live performances, traditional arts, food vendors and demonstrations. The two-day event highlights music, dance, martial arts, cosplay and community exhibits.
When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: The Square PHX
Cost: Free event
Stop by for free, drop-in family activities one Saturday a month at the Square! Join us at the Visitor Center & Museum Store for fun activities, a themed craft, and then stick around for a game or two of croquet on the lawn.
When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: Macdonald & Main Street, Mesa
Cost: Free event
Celebrate the start of Spring Training! The Downtown Mesa Baseball Block Party will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Macdonald & Main Street. Enjoy live music, kid-friendly activities, beer garden, food vendors & more!
Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $40
bbno$ - The Internet Explorer Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $42
Sunday, February 22
The Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show
When: Friday - Sunday | February 12 - 22
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: $15 admission, free for 17 & under
The Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show is an annual 11-day celebration at WestWorld in Scottsdale featuring world-class Arabian horse competitions, a large shopping expo with hundreds of vendor booths, educational events, and family activities. It’s one of the largest and most prestigious Arabian horse shows in the world, drawing top trainers and breeders since 1955.
Portland Trailblazers vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $30
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Get ready to ride the sound waves – The Beach Boys are back at The Showroom! With their signature harmonies, sunny California spirit, and timeless hits like “Good Vibrations,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” this is a trip to the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll.
When: Open Saturdays & Sundays through March 29
Where: 12601 East US Highway 60 Gold Canyon, AZ
Cost: $38 admission
Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven, where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment. Adventure awaits with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more! Come one, come all for a non-stop, day-long family adventure.