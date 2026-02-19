Things to do: Spring Training, Innings Fest, Diana Ross, Suns, The Beach Boys & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on February 20-22.

Friday, February 20

Cactus League Spring Training

When: Feb. 20 - March 24

Where: 10 stadiums across the Valley

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Baseball is back! It’s opening weekend for Cactus League Spring Training, featuring 15 Major League Baseball franchises at 10 stadiums across the Valley. Get a first look at the teams, prospects, and the start of the spring baseball season.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Arizona Diamondbacks' Druw Jones runs the bases during workouts during spring training baseball Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Innings Festival

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Tempe Beach Park

Cost: Tickets start around $180

The annual Innings Festival returns to Tempe Beach Park February 20-22 with a three-day lineup headlined by Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots and Mumford & Sons, alongside more than 25 rock, pop and indie acts. Blending live music with baseball-themed activities and appearances by MLB legends, the festival brings music, sports and community together along Tempe Town Lake.

Innings Festival

Sparky’s Fairway

When: Feb. 20 - March 15

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Cost: $100 for 1 Inferno Bay (max capacity 6 players)

Tee up for the third year of "Sparky's Fairway," the exciting driving range event hosted at the iconic Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils, from Feb. 20 - March 15, 2026. Soak in the luminous sky in Tempe as you aim to hit golf balls from an elevated platform onto Frank Kush Field. Tickets include admission for 6 people per bay. Tee times vary daily.

Zack Perry

Clue: Live On Stage

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $50

A mansion. A murder. A mystery. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

Disco Divas

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Symphony Hall

Cost: Tickets start around $60

Join the Phoenix Symphony for a high-energy celebration of the greatest disco hits of all time, featuring the spectacular guest vocalists Tamika Lawrence, Shayna Steele, and Kelly LeVesque, conducted by the amazing Herb Smith. Enjoy live performances of iconic songs made famous by Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, the Bee Gees, and more.

Diana Ross

When: Friday & Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Clear your calendar, grab your glitter & prepare for pure Motown royalty – Diana Ross is stepping into The Showroom for not one, but TWO spectacular nights, and she’s bringing every ounce of her legendary magic with her. From the sparkle of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” to the timeless groove of “I’m Comin’ Out,” Diana’s music is a celebration of love, joy, resilience and every moment worth dancing to!

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Diana Ross performs during the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Tommy James and The Shondells

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $62

Tommy James and The Shondells, the iconic ’60s rock-pop hitmakers behind classics like “Crimson and Clover” and “Mony Mony,” will bring their nostalgic, feel-good live show to the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix on Feb 20, 2026 — performing an evening of their most beloved tunes for fans of classic rock and pop.

Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Tommy James and the Shondells perform on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Des Plaines Theatre in Des Plaines, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Saturday, February 21

Arizona Matsuri: A Festival of Japan

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Steele Indian School Park

Cost: Free event

The Arizona Matsuri returns February 21–22 at Steele Indian School Park, offering free, family-friendly celebrations of Japanese culture with live performances, traditional arts, food vendors and demonstrations. The two-day event highlights music, dance, martial arts, cosplay and community exhibits.

Family Fun Days

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: The Square PHX

Cost: Free event

Stop by for free, drop-in family activities one Saturday a month at the Square! Join us at the Visitor Center & Museum Store for fun activities, a themed craft, and then stick around for a game or two of croquet on the lawn.

Historic Heritage Square

Baseball Block Party

When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Macdonald & Main Street, Mesa

Cost: Free event

Celebrate the start of Spring Training! The Downtown Mesa Baseball Block Party will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Macdonald & Main Street. Enjoy live music, kid-friendly activities, beer garden, food vendors & more!

Baseball Block Party / Downtown Mesa

Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $40

Rick Scuteri/AP Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker drives around Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

bbno$ - The Internet Explorer Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $42

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP bbno$ performs on day three of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Sunday, February 22

The Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show

When: Friday - Sunday | February 12 - 22

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: $15 admission, free for 17 & under

The Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show is an annual 11-day celebration at WestWorld in Scottsdale featuring world-class Arabian horse competitions, a large shopping expo with hundreds of vendor booths, educational events, and family activities. It’s one of the largest and most prestigious Arabian horse shows in the world, drawing top trainers and breeders since 1955.

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show

Portland Trailblazers vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $30

Rick Scuteri/AP Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Beach Boys

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Get ready to ride the sound waves – The Beach Boys are back at The Showroom! With their signature harmonies, sunny California spirit, and timeless hits like “Good Vibrations,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” this is a trip to the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll.

Gila River Resorts & Casinos Wild Horse Pass / The Beach Boys

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: Open Saturdays & Sundays through March 29

Where: 12601 East US Highway 60 Gold Canyon, AZ

Cost: $38 admission

Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven, where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment. Adventure awaits with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more! Come one, come all for a non-stop, day-long family adventure.