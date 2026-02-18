Delta Tau Delta closes Northern Arizona University chapter after hazing allegations, student death

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Delta Tau Delta announced Wednesday that the fraternity's national leadership voted to close its Northern Arizona University chapter following allegations of hazing.
The allegations of hazing came out after an 18-year-old died at a fraternity pledge event in Flagstaff in January.
Jack Kreman, Chief Executive Officer, responded to the decision, saying:
“Our zero-tolerance policy on hazing is an unwavering commitment, and when that commitment is violated, we will act with resolve. After careful but swift deliberation, Delta Tau Delta’s Board of Directors has made the decision to close our chapter at Northern Arizona University. Hazing and reckless behavior are antithetical to everything our fraternity stands for and an egregious violation of the trust necessary for real brotherhood.
“We continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and university officials, and we will reinforce our programs and protocols nationally, ensuring no collegiate member is anything less than fully apprised of our fraternity’s policies and our expectations. This includes maintaining safe environments and empowering members to intervene when they suspect or observe unsafe behavior. Delta Tau Delta renews its emphasis on bystander intervention, member education and strong partnerships with host institutions.
"The loss of a young man's life is a tragedy without measure, and on behalf of Delta Tau Delta, I extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and to all who loved him.”
Jack Kreman, Chief Executive Officer