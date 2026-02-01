Police investigating after 18-year-old man dies suddenly in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man died suddenly at a home in Flagstaff.

Flagstaff police say they were called to the home just before 8:45 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person.

When officers arrived, they found bystanders at the home had initiated CPR on the man, but he was still not breathing.

Officers took over life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, but the man eventually died.

What caused the man's death is not yet known.

His identity is not being released at this point.

Anyone with information on the man's death is asked to call Flagstaff police at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.