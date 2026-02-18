WATCH: Gila River among tribes with most to lose in Colorado River water negotiations

SACATON, AZ — As the Colorado River negotiations continue, Arizona tribes could potentially lose a lot of water they have received for years.

The Gila River Indian Community is one of the tribes that could lose as much as 50% of the water they have been receiving each year.

The tribe has done its part to conserve every drop of water it can, from solar panels over canals to automated irrigation systems.

