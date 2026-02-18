Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Gila River among tribes with most to lose in Colorado River water negotiations

The indian community just south of Phoenix could lose as much as half of their 300,000 acre-feet of water per year depending on what "deal" gets implemented
As the Colorado River negotiations continue, Arizona tribes could potentially lose a lot of water they have received for years, and among the tribes with the most to lose is the Gila River Indian Community.
SACATON, AZ — As the Colorado River negotiations continue, Arizona tribes could potentially lose a lot of water they have received for years.

The Gila River Indian Community is one of the tribes that could lose as much as 50% of the water they have been receiving each year.

The tribe has done its part to conserve every drop of water it can, from solar panels over canals to automated irrigation systems.

Hear more from Gila River tribal leaders on how water cuts are impacting their community in the video player above.

