WATCH: Investigators analyzing biological evidence found at Nancy Guthrie’s home

PHOENIX — The reward for information for Nancy Guthrie is now more than $200,000 after Crime Stoppers in Tucson received a $100,000 donation on Wednesday from a Milwaukee lawyer. The FBI is offering the other $100,00.

Earlier this week, authorities said there was no hit in the FBI's criminal DNA database from a set of gloves found about two miles from Guthrie’s home. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department also said that the DNA did not match DNA found at Guthrie's home.

On Wednesday, PCSD said the DNA profiles are going through more "lab analysis."

PCSD said there are other databases they could consider using, including genetic genealogy. However, that process can take time.

ABC15 spoke with CeCe Moore, a DNA expert and genetic genealogist with Parabon, about the process of using investigative genetic genealogy.

Moore said she doesn’t think it would take years to get a match in this case, “Once we get that match list, it can sometimes just be minutes or hours, and it can stretch out into years,” she said. “The fastest I've been able to identify a person of interest is 20 minutes. And then I have some cases I'm still working after seven years.”

ABC15 also heard from Troy Hillman, a former Phoenix police sergeant and cold case detective, to talk about the investigation and the relationship with a family thrust into a high-profile case.

"I always call it a tightrope," said Hillman. "You're kind of walking this balancing act between you need to keep the family informed, you need to keep the community informed, but you also want to protect the integrity of the investigation. You don't want something to get out that could potentially hurt any kind of prosecution, if and when the perpetrator is found."

