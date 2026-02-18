Get deep discounts at the 89th annual Junior League of Phoenix rummage sale this weekend

PHOENIX — The Junior League of Phoenix is hosting its annual rummage sale this Saturday, offering thousands of deeply discounted items — from furniture and baby gear to clothing and books, and everything in between.

All the items are priced under $100, with some deals starting at just 50 cents.

Shoppers can score the best selection in the morning, with free admission and half-off deals in the afternoon.

Proceeds from the sale support local nonprofit programs and community initiatives across the Valley.

IF YOU GO:

89th Annual Rummage Sale

