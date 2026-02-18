Before you donate that box: Hidden collectibles could be worth thousands

If spring cleaning is underway at your house, slow down before you donate. According to Grand View Research, the global collectibles market is now worth more than $300 billion.

With nostalgia driving demand, the market continues to grow.

In the Greater Phoenix metro area, where swap meets, resale shops, estate sales, and collector communities thrive, your tucked-away treasure can pay off big.

For a better idea of what to watch out for, experts with LCG Auctions say vintage technology is one place to start.

Factory-sealed early iPhones have sold for more than $100,000, and first-generation iPods, along with other early Apple products, can sell for thousands. Classic video games are also in high demand, especially unopened Nintendo games from the 1980s and early 1990s.

Original packaging and mint condition make a big difference.

Some vintage toys also carry surprising value.

Original Star Wars figures from the late 1970s, and particularly those still in packaging, can sell for thousands of dollars as well.

Phoenix has a strong resale and collector culture, making it easier to connect with buyers locally.

Valley shops and markets that specialize in collectibles include AZ Sports Cards in Phoenix, Showtime Cards and Gaming in Tempe, Samurai Comics, and Ash Avenue Comics & Books in Tempe.

The Mesa Market Place Swap Meet is a good place to find real treasures, along with the monthly Thieves Market vintage events.

If you think you may have something valuable, start by checking recently sold listings on eBay to see real market prices. If you have old games, PriceCharting.com tracks video game values.

PSA Card and Beckett provide sports card pricing and grading information, and CGC Comics offers grading and valuation resources.

