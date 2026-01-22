Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
‘Ready for a new home,' Chandler's Ostrich Festival moves to Rawhide Western Town and Event Center

Here's why the move is happening for The Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival
Posted

CHANDLER, AZ — The Chandler Chamber of Commerce, Gila River Indian Community, and the City of Chandler announced Thursday morning that the East Valley Ostrich Festival will move to Rawhide Western Town and Event Center for this year’s celebration!

“The Ostrich Festival has become such a beloved and expansive event that it’s ready for a new home,” said Terri Kimble, president of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Rawhide provides the space and infrastructure to take the festival experience to the next level for our community.”

According to event officials, the relocation to Rawhide will support the Ostrich Festival’s growth with improved facilities, expanded attractions, and enhanced amenities.

This year’s festival will be held across two weekends: March 13–15 and March 20–22.

“The Ostrich Festival has long been one of Chandler’s most cherished traditions, celebrating our unique history with ostriches,” said Kevin Hartke, Chandler Mayor, in said news release. “We’re grateful to the Chandler Chamber of Commerce and its partners for their commitment to build on the festival’s success while honoring the heritage and family-friendly attractions that make this a truly special event.”

