Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

You can help name the baby Blacktip Reef Shark at SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium in Tempe

The local Aquarium announced the birth of its first shark of this kind
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted
and last updated

TEMPE, AZ — SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium in Tempe wants your help naming their baby Blacktip Reef Shark!

The Valley aquarium shared that this is the first baby of its kind born at its facility, and the shark is now just over a foot long.

According to a news release sent to ABC15, guests can view the baby shark at the Bay of Rays exhibit and see its parents in the Ocean View exhibit, “which is Arizona's only 360-degree underwater tunnel.”

Got a fin-tastic name for the baby shark? Share your suggestions on SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium’s Facebook post!

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen