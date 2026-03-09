Grupo Frontera confirms upcoming U.S. tour dates, with Phoenix on the list

PHOENIX — Grupo Frontera is headed to the Valley this summer!

The band’s extensive social media following—over two million followers on Instagram alone—and hit songs like No Se Va, which has garnered over 824 million views on YouTube, and Un x100to, surpassing one billion views, are bringing their chart-topping hits to Arizona.

Grupo Frontera is set to perform at Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday, July 31!

Here’s what you need to know about how to get tickets:



“Citi is the official card of the tour, and Citi cardmembers will have access to an exclusive presale beginning Tues., March 10 at 10 a.m. local time through Thurs., March 12 at 11:59 p.m. local time via the Citi Entertainment program,” read a news release sent to ABC15.

General on-sale tickets will be available Friday, March 13, starting at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

More coming to Mortgage Matchup Center

Grupo Frontera isn't the only star-studded band heading to the Valley—here's a quick look at other upcoming artists coming soon.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be performing at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 16 as part of their Land of Hopes and Dreams Tour.

Catch Rod Stewart’s One Last Time show at Mortgage Matchup Center on June 8.

The rapper is headed on his Don’t Be Dumb World Tour, which is stopping in Phoenix this summer. The show is scheduled for June 23 at Mortgage Matchup Center.



