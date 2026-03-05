R&B singer Kehlani to headline free NCAA Super Saturday Concert in Phoenix

PHOENIX — NCAA March Madness is heading back to the Valley with the Women's Final Four.

During the games, a free Super Saturday Concert is being held and will feature Grammy-winning R&B singer Kehlani.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at 8 p.m. at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix. Doors for the concert open at 6 p.m. and will feature the opening act, DJ Javin.

The concert event is free, but AT&T members can expedite entry through the AT&T Fast Lane by showing the icon on their phone screen at the entry point. This will allow fast entry for the account owner and one guest.

NOTE: To take advantage of this expedited entry, fans must arrive at the Main Entry and be able to verify on their phone that AT&T is their wireless provider or have their AT&T Fiber bill ready for verification.

The Final Four games are scheduled for Friday, April 3, followed by the national championship game on Sunday, April 5 at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.

