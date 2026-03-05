Man accused of causing $100,000 in damage to Scottsdale condo complex, stalking ex-wife

SCOTTSDALE — A Scottsdale man is facing multiple charges after police say he used a slingshot to cause an estimated $100,000 in damages to a condominium complex over several months while also stalking his ex-wife.

According to Scottsdale police, the investigation began after numerous reports of shattered windows at a complex near 75th Street and Camelback Road.

Investigators say a 44-year-old man allegedly used a slingshot to launch rocks at the building.

ABC15 has chosen not to share the name of the man to help protect the identity of others involved.

Police say they believe the man was targeting the home of a person his ex-wife was dating.

According to police, the suspect had called his ex-wife's bank over 1,700 times, allegedly to get information on her finances and location.

In a separate incident, she reportedly found an Apple AirTag hidden under the hood of her car, police say.

The man was first arrested on February 14 and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on multiple counts of criminal damage and endangerment. He was later released.

After further investigation, he was arrested again on March 3 and now faces additional stalking charges.