March Valley events: AZ State Card Show, Oddities & Curiosities Expo, Aloha Festival, and more

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — With warmer weather, this month offers outdoor festivals, free events to explore in the Valley, and spring training games!

ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make fun plans for the family with this month's Things To Do roundup!

Watch the ABC15 Things To Do Monthly special on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. on your favorite streaming devices, abc15.com, and the ABC15 mobile app!

Check out the lineup below:

Spring training is in full swing—more than a dozen MLB teams are hitting the Valley for the Arizona Cactus League!

Fifteen MLB teams are in the Valley for spring training: Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Okaland Athletics, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, and Texas Rangers.

Spring training continues through March 24, 2026.

Explore everything from stadiums and tickets to deals and more with our 2026 Arizona Cactus League Guide.

DEALS FOR STUDENTS: Arizona high school seniors who submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) can get free tickets to see a spring training game! For the fourth year in a row, the Arizona Board of Regents and the Cactus League are partnering to offer the deal to students who complete the 2026-2027 FAFSA form. Officials say tickets are available for all Cactus League ballparks, and there are some blackout dates.

No need to leave the Valley to enjoy Chicago flavors during a ball game!

Audrey Call, Executive Chef, chats with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez about the exciting new food items fans can try at Sloan Park during Cubs spring training in Mesa.

Stadium address: 2330 W Rio Salado Pkwy in Mesa. Check out their spring training

Arizona Baseball Museum celebrates state’s rich history with game

Located in Mesa, the Arizona Baseball Museum is now open to the public. The first of its kind in the Grand Canyon State, the museum was created to share the history of the game in Arizona through photographs, memorabilia, alternating exhibitions, and personal stories. Read the full story here.

Museum’s address: 2345 N Horne in Mesa

Day-admission prices and information can be found here. Free for veterans and kids aged 12 and under.

Event location: Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

Dates to save: March 13- 15, event hours vary.

The event features the Celtic Rock Band and Irish folk music, a kid, a beer garden, Valley food trucks, and the iconic fountain dyed emerald green at noon and 4 p.m.

Event location: Fountain Park [12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.] in Fountain Hills

Date to save: Saturday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 36th Annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival is headed to Rawhide Western Town and Event Center for this year’s celebration.

According to event officials, the relocation to Rawhide will support the Ostrich Festival’s growth with improved facilities, expanded attractions, and enhanced amenities.

Also to note, the lineup for the main stage at the upcoming two weekends of the 36th Annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival is set!

March 13 | Kansas

March 14 | Ravyn Lenae

March 15 | Jo Dee Messina

March 20 | Vanilla Ice

March 21 | The Commodores

March 22 | Baby Bash

Event location: Rawhide Western Town and Event Center [5700 W North Loop Rd] in Chandler

Date to save: March 13-15 and 20–22.

Experience Hawaii without the flight! The Arizona Aloha Festival returns to Tempe for a weekend of performances and delicious treats.

Event location: 550 E Tempe Town Lake

Date to save: March 21 &22

The women-led market showcases handmade and artisan products, food trucks, and live entertainment.

The event serves as a platform to showcase new Latina businesses and introduce them to the community, intending to help these businesses participate in future markets.

Discover how this Phoenix market is more than just a shopping destination—read here.

Free admission and open to the public.

Event location: Warehouse 215 [215 E. Grant St.] in Phoenix.

Date to save: Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Ticket prices vary; more information can be found here.

Event location: Phoenix Convention Center [100 N 3rd St]

Dates to save: March 21 & 22

On the day of the event, fans will see “burnouts, precision drifting maneuvers, dynamic F1 performances, and appearances by other Red Bull athletes. The F1 cars will be piloted by Nikola Tsolov and Scott Speed,” event officials say.

Additionally, fan zones with merchandise and interactive activities will be available for attendees.

The special event offers free admission, and everyone is welcome to attend.

Event location: The event will be held along East Jefferson Street in downtown Phoenix, between S Central Ave and S 5th St.

Dates to save: Saturday, March 14.

