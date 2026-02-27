'Jefas Mercado' in Phoenix highlights women-owned businesses and more than entrepreneurship

PHOENIX — Jefas Mercado, a women-led market in Phoenix that debuted last year, is making its return on March 7!

More than 30 local women-owned and participated in Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) De Colores domestic violence program and/or the Prestamos Women Business Center program.

“We did it on International Women's weekend, intentionally, because we want to celebrate women,” said Cindy Garcia, CPLC program director, in an interview with ABC15. “It is survivor-led, Jefas Mercado are [women] from our program. So, they're clients that have gone through domestic violence, sexual violence, maybe even human trafficking, but they have gone and surpassed that and have now started their own business.”

Garcia shared that the local market serves as a platform to showcase new Latina businesses and introduce them to the community, intending to help these businesses participate in future markets.

This 2026 market will be held indoors and marks its second year, following the success of last year's event.

“I think the biggest thing with the people that we serve is ensuring that they are financially independent and are able to live on their own. And so, these are all women who have taken that huge step to build their own business, to just go for it, you know, and not be afraid of it,” said Garcia. “When families and women are financially independent. We also create safety for them because they are able to sustain their housing and sustain just life in general.”

The event showcases handmade and artisan products, food trucks, and live entertainment, all with free admission for the public.

“It's just a really fun day to shop. And you know, where your money is going. You know, we're supporting women, and then also, too, when we support women, we support their kiddos, and we support their families. And so, it's very impactful what we're doing here,” said Garcia.

Thinking of starting your own business? In addition to shopping at the venue, from noon to 1 p.m., a panel of women leaders from the Valley will share their insights during the event’s

“Latina Leadership Conversations.”

“The first 60 women to arrive [to the market…] we will have free headshots too. So come on over and be ready with hair and makeup. If you want a free headshot,” shared Garcia.

IF YOU GO