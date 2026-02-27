Baby Bash and Vanilla Ice join the Chandler’s 2026 Ostrich Festival lineup

CHANDLER, AZ — The lineup for the main stage at the upcoming two weekends of the 36th Annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival has been finalized!

Event officials announced on Friday that Baby Bash and Vanilla Ice will be taking the stage during the second weekend of this East Valley tradition.

Here is the main stage lineup for March 20–22:



Friday, March 20

Artist: Vanilla Ice



Saturday, March 21

Artist: The Commodores



Sunday, March 22

Artist: Baby Bash



This year’s festival will be held across two weekends: March 13–15 and March 20–22.

WEEK ONE

Here are the confirmed performers for the first weekend of the Ostrich Festival:

Friday, March 13

Artist: Kansas



Saturday, March 14

Artist: Ravyn Lenae

Saturday, March 15

Artist: Jo Dee Messina



NEW VENUE

The Chandler Chamber of Commerce, Gila River Indian Community, and the City of Chandler recently announced that the East Valley Ostrich Festival will move to Rawhide Western Town and Event Center for this year’s celebration.

“The Ostrich Festival has become such a beloved and expansive event that it’s ready for a new home,” said Terri Kimble, president of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Rawhide provides the space and infrastructure to take the festival experience to the next level for our community.”

According to event officials, the relocation to Rawhide will support the Ostrich Festival’s growth with improved facilities, expanded attractions, and enhanced amenities.

“The Ostrich Festival has long been one of Chandler’s most cherished traditions, celebrating our unique history with ostriches,” said Kevin Hartke, Chandler Mayor, in said news release. “We’re grateful to the Chandler Chamber of Commerce and its partners for their commitment to build on the festival’s success while honoring the heritage and family-friendly attractions that make this a truly special event.”

