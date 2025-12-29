2026 concerts and music festivals coming to the Valley

PHOENIX — 2026 is set to be an exciting year with global music icons arriving in the Valley!

Take a look at the concerts and festivals taking place throughout the Valley this 2026:

Batters up! The 2026 Innings Fest looks to knock it out of the park with its artist lineup! Event officials announced that Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots, and Mumford & Sons will be the headliners for the 3-day concert.

The 2026 Innings Festival is scheduled to run from February 20-22 at Tempe Beach Park. The festival is set to have more than 25 artists across three stages!

Event officials announced on Tuesday that Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley, and Hardy have committed to headline the second weekend of the Innings Festival.

The festival takes place February 27-28 at Tempe Beach Park.

The country traveling festival has announced its lineup for Saturday, March 21, 2026, featuring Keith Urban, Dustin Lynch, Mitchell Tenpenny, Mackenzie Carpenter, Bryan Martin, and more.

Lady Gaga is expanding her tour and including a stop in the Valley! “The Mayhem Ball” Tour is set to take place on Feb. 14 and 15, 2026, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

The “Little Miss Drama Tour” is scheduled to stop in the Valley on March 1, 2026, at PHX Arena. This will be her biggest tour to date, with dozens of scheduled performances at arenas across the country.

The R&B singer will be heading on a worldwide tour with a stop at Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre on March 16, 2026.

My Chemical Romance is celebrating 20 years of “The Black Parade” with a concert tour that’s headed to Arizona!

The band is set to perform at Chase Field on Sept. 6, 2026, with Jimmy Eat World as the special guest.

Demi Lovato is going on tour! Her ‘It’s Not That Deep’ Tour kicks off in April 2026 and includes a Glendale, Arizona, stop in May.

The pop star will be performing at Desert Diamond Arena on May 19, 2026, according to a tour schedule released Monday.

The rock band from California will be celebrating its 20th anniversary of its 2005-2006 Carnival of Sins tour and the 45th anniversary of the group of musicians.

Mötley Crüe will perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Maryvale on September 16, 2026!

Florence + the Machine is set to perform at Desert Diamond Arena on May 9, 2026.

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush announced 17 additional cities for their 2026 'Fifty Something' tour!

The city of Glendale is one of the additional cities on the 2026 tour, with a show date set for Dec. 1, 2026, at Desert Diamond Arena! “Due to incredible demand,” the band has added an additional date in Glendale on December 3, 2026.

Multiple major music groups and performers have announced concert tours coming to the Valley! Chicago and Styx are co-headlining a national tour and are set to perform at the Mortgage Matchup Center on Sept. 1, 2026.

Evanescence

Evanescence is going on a 2026 World Tour, complete with a stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on July 15, 2026. Spiritbox and Nova Twins will be the special guests for the North American shows.

Maná

The band added new dates to its sold-out Vivir Sin Aire Tour, coming to Mortgage Matchup Center on Sept. 12, 2026.

