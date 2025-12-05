Nelly, Ludacris, Ja Rule to co-headline Birds Nest concert series on Friday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The lineup is complete!

The final headliners for the 2026 Coors Light Birds Nest concert series have been announced as rap and hip hop icons Nelly, Ludacris and Ja Rule.

The trio of rappers will co-headline the event on Friday, February 6, 2026.

Key show information to know:

Tickets for the show will go on sale Tuesday, December 9, at 10 a.m. online at CoorsLightBirdsNest.com.

General admission tickets for the show start at $115 (with fees), while VIP tickets begin at $293, according to event officials.



2026 Coors Light Birds Nest:

“This lineup is loaded with incredible talent across the board,” said 2026 WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman Jason Eisenberg. “Nelly makes his highly anticipated return to the Birds Nest alongside Ludacris - both living legends who need no introduction. This show is going to be one for the books, with both co-headliners bringing out all the anthems.”

SCHEDULE

Doors will open at 3 p.m. each day with an expanded outdoor patio that includes live music, outdoor games, entertainment, and various food and beverage offerings.

The special guest opening act will take the main stage inside the 48,000 square foot tent at approximately 6:30 p.m. each night, with the headliners going on stage at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to event officials.

LOCATION

The Coors Light Birds Nest is located directly across from the main WM Phoenix Open tournament entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road.