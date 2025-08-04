Country star Zach Top to headline 2026 Coors Light Birds Nest on Thursday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Zach Top is headlining Thursday night of the 2026 Coors Light Birds Nest!
The country artist will have ERNEST as the concert’s special guest.
“We are excited to lock in Zach Top for Thursday night for this year’s Coors Light Birds Nest,” said Jason Eisenberg, 2026 WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Zach is one of the most exciting young voices in country music right now, and his sound mixed with modern energy will set the perfect tone for what’s shaping up to be another electric week of live music during WM Phoenix Open week.”
Zach Top and ERNEST will take the stage on February 5!
Key information on ticket purchases from event officials:
- Coors Light Birds Nest special guests will perform at 6:30 p.m., followed by headliners at 8:30 p.m.
- Tickets for the Thursday night show will go on sale Tuesday, August 12 at 10 a.m. online at CoorsLightBirdsNest.com.
- General admission tickets for this concert will start at $125.
- VIP tickets and elevated experiences are said to start at $350 each, offering exclusive access to a VIP area with complimentary food, drinks, “and a premium viewing area for shows.”