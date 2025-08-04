Country star Zach Top to headline 2026 Coors Light Birds Nest on Thursday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Zach Top is headlining Thursday night of the 2026 Coors Light Birds Nest!

The country artist will have ERNEST as the concert’s special guest.

“We are excited to lock in Zach Top for Thursday night for this year’s Coors Light Birds Nest,” said Jason Eisenberg, 2026 WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Zach is one of the most exciting young voices in country music right now, and his sound mixed with modern energy will set the perfect tone for what’s shaping up to be another electric week of live music during WM Phoenix Open week.”

Zach Top and ERNEST will take the stage on February 5!

Key information on ticket purchases from event officials:

